WWE wants to have the Paul Heyman pairing with Roman Reigns as different as possible from Heyman’s pairing with Lesnar, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting.

Meltzer noted that while Heyman and Lesnar came off as friends on television, “the idea is that with Reigns, he is completely in charge oft he relationship and that, at least in idea, Heyman was done in wrestling with Lesnar gone and had nothing left.”