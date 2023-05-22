Backstage News On Plans For The New WWE RAW World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins will face AJ Styles this Saturday at the 2023 Night of Champions PLE to determine the RAW brand’s new World Heavyweight Champion. There are “big plans” for the new belt with a story that will “catapult the title to its original status,” according to WWE insider BoozerRasslin.

The insider also mentioned the following about the title’s ancestors:

“The new WHC will have its historical linage of 2002 onwards. Saturday’s winner will be add to the title holders list.”

When the World Heavyweight Championship was merged with the WWE title in 2013, and Randy Orton was the last person to hold it.

