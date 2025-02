Fightful Select reports that TNA Wrestling is planning to hold a set of TV tapings this coming June in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as they are on the road to Slammiversary.

The report also noted that the company is planning to hold tapings on Friday, June 20th, and Saturday, June 21st, at Moon Township. A TNA VP visited the area in February before the decision was made. As of this writing, TNA has yet to announce tapings for May or June.