Backstage News On Plans For WWE RAW And SmackDown Commentary Team Changes

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown will once again have commentary team changes when the red brand moves to Netflix next month. The report also noted that the initial plans were for Michael Cole and Pat McAfee to call RAW, while Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves would call Smackdown.

WWE sources now say that an announcement about the SmackDown commentary team is “forthcoming,” seemingly suggesting it will not be Graves and Tessitore.

There’s no word on if there will be any changes to NXT’s team. The RAW commentary team, however, is set in stone.