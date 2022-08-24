Backstage News on Positive Change Within the WWE Production Department

Within the WWE Production department, there has been a significant improvement in recently weeks.

As PWMania.com previously rpeorted, according to PWInsider, one aspect of the recent WWE management shake-up is how there has been a significant improvement in the energy and flow within the company as the previous sense of “walking on eggshells” that was pervasive within certain departments has quickly faded away. The employees of the company now feel a renewed sense of pride and hope in their work.

It has been said that the transformation within the WWE Production division is “massively night and day.”

It was noted that one significant improvement under the new leadership of Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is that no one is shouting at the production truck or the announcers in their headsets anymore. This is because Vince McMahon, the former chairman and CEO of WWE, is no longer around. Vince was rumored to have used extremely harsh language during TV tapings.

Those who work in WWE Production no longer consider Mondays and Fridays to be the worst days of the week. The department has started to settle into a situation where everyone isn’t walking in and out expecting “some sort of PTSD” to follow them home the following day after the weekly RAW and SmackDown tapings, instead of the days being extremely long and difficult.

According to recent reports, everyone in the WWE Production department—announcers, producers, cameramen, and others—has been enjoying themselves tremendously.

These employees are now “allowed to feel like it’s fun to work here,” according to one source.

All of this has improved communication and engagement, which has sparked original thinking and increased camaraderie within the department.

It was also reported that a number of employees had been considering quitting just a few months earlier but had since changed their minds. Other workers have also expressed their happiness and expressed their hope that the new administration’s “honeymoon feeling” will continue because it has already made a significant difference in their day-to-day professional lives.