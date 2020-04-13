Backstage News On Positive WWE COVID-19 Talent – Member of The Announce Team

As many of you know by now, WWE will be returning to a live TV format this week with RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. According to Dave Meltzer, the reason WWE is giving for returning to live programming is due to their TV contracts with FOX and the USA Network.

WWE’s TV contracts stipulate live shows for RAW, SmackDown and NXT for 49 weeks out of the year. While it is unknown whether FOX or NBCUniversal have said anything to WWE about the shows airing live, they would both likely deny it if asked. You’d think FOX and NBCUniversal would be willing to work with WWE during times like this (and they likely would!) but that is the reason WWE is giving for continuing to run their live shows – “financial penalties”.

WWE recently had its first positive coronavirus test. WWE claims the person hasn’t had any contact with anyone in the company since March 26th. We have now confirmed the person who tested positive is a member of the WWE announce team.