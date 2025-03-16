Backstage News On Possible Location For This Year’s WWE Survivor Series

According to Fightful Select, WWE is considering a warm-weather city for this year’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, likely set for Thanksgiving weekend. The report notes that the event hasn’t been held in a warm-weather location since Los Angeles in 2018, with recent editions taking place in Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and Vancouver.

San Diego is reportedly a strong candidate for this year’s event, as the city has been listed internally for some time. While the Thanksgiving weekend date is not yet confirmed, it has been the standard timeframe for the past two years.