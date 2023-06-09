Backstage News On Possible Plans For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

Officials from AEW and Stardom have discussed including the Japanese women’s wrestling promotion in the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there have been some stumbling blocks in the negotiations, but they have discussed doing a Stardom wrestler vs. AEW World Women’s Champion Toni Storm match.

One of the main talking points has been which Stardom stars would be available to work on Forbidden Door because Stardom has their own show that weekend. There have been discussions about how to make this work, and AEW officials are optimistic about their chances.

In 2022, AEW and Stardom had similar discussions, but the only women’s match on the Forbidden Door I card saw then-champion Thunder Rosa retain her title over Storm.

Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW, owns Stardom.