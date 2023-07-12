Backstage News On Possible Significant Change To The AEW Schedule

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are deep into contract extension negotiations, which could result in significant changes and more money for AEW. You can access that report by clicking here.

According to an update from Fightful Select, one major proposal related to the extension, from WBD to AEW, is the subject of pay-per-view events. According to a WBD source, AEW is discussing the “very likely possibility” of significantly expanding their pay-per-view schedule.

It was mentioned that AEW may go to one pay-per-view per month, which WBD has requested.

It was unclear whether these additional events would be stand-alone or part of a Max (HBO Max) streaming deal. As previously stated, there has been some speculation that AEW All In may air on Max rather than traditional pay-per-view.

AEW previously added Forbidden Door last year and AEW All In this year to their special event schedule. However, no additional broadcast plans have been revealed as of yet. Nothing in the new agreement has been finalized, at least according to sources, and this could change, but an expanded schedule is being discussed.