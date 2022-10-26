Backstage News on Possible Unique Storyline for Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank Title Shot

WWE is reportedly considering a cash-in storyline for Austin Theory and his Money In the Bank briefcase for the first time.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes revealed that WWE officials have considered an angle in which Theory waits a full year to cash in his title shot, most likely at the 2023 Money In the Bank event.

The WrestleVotes stated, “There is an idea that he is the first guy to wait a full year, like the day of or let’s say night of Money in the Bank next year. That’s the storyline, like ‘you have to cash this in in two and a half hours. You have to cash this in in 90 minutes.’ That type of thing. I know that idea is on the table.”

Last week, WWE had Theory make a rare appearance on the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT, teasing that he might cash in during the Triple Threat, which saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker retain over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. Theory did not appear at Halloween Havoc, and the possibility of a cash-in was never mentioned again.

WWE appears to be open to new ideas for Theory and his Money In The Bank title shot, but it remains to be seen which way they will go.