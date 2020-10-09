Backstage News On Possible WWE Draft Moves

While plans are still being discussed for the WWE Draft, WrestleVotes reports that as of 10am this morning, the Draft moves at the top have WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns staying on SmackDown, while WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stays on RAW, Seth Rollins moves to the blue brand from RAW, and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt moves to the red brand from SmackDown.

