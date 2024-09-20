Backstage News On Potential Opponent For John Cena During His 2025 WWE Retirement Tour

In a stunning reveal at the Money in the Bank event earlier this summer, it was announced that John Cena would be retiring from in-ring competition in WWE. Fans are buzzing with excitement, speculating about the thrilling matches and intense feuds that await the future Hall of Famer.

In 2025, fans will witness his last performances in the ring during the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania events. Cena is set to compete throughout the year, with a goal of participating in 36 events with the company. He’ll also appear on Netflix’s first Raw. He plans to finish his career by the end of 2025.

There has been speculation about a potential match with Logan, as both parties have expressed respect for one another. Paul had previously captured attention, mentioning on his Impaulsive podcast that he wants a match with Cena.

The co-host of WrestleVotes radio highlighted in the first episode that “within WWE creative and both parties are 100% interested in that potential big money match” featuring two major stars familiar to most fans.

WrestleVotes confirmed that Paul’s name is certainly at the top of that list.