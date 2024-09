Fightful Select reports that AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action after being on the sidelines since April due to a knee injury.

Hobbs has been backstage at various AEW show while on the sidelines and has undergone extensive testing before the call was made to clear him.

There is no word yet on when exactly Hobbs will make his AEW TV return as creative still has no plans for him.