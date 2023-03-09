Backstage News On Powerhouse Hobbs’ AEW TNT Title Victory, What Happened After Title Change

Powerhouse Hobbs won the AEW TNT Title by defeating Wardlow in a Falls Count Anywhere Last Man Standing match on Wednesday’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite. Hobbs won the title thanks to QT Marshall’s revelation of QTV. QT promised to help Hobbs win gold months ago, according to the commentary.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Hobbs had a tentative plan in place to win the title for several months. Hobbs was expected to make a big push last fall, and winning the title was always the goal.

Hobbs and Marshall went to the ring to celebrate the win after Dynamite went off the air last night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Marshall taunted the audience, saying they were going to a real city to celebrate. Hobbs then stated that he needed to leave Sacramento and return to Oakland. Hobbs declared that this is the beginning of a new chapter in the Book of Hobbs. He then instructed everyone to kiss his “Black ass” before exiting.

Wardlow worked the match without his standard gear or the title belt due to an overnight break-in to his rental car, but Marshall appeared later in the match with the belt.

The break-in appears to have occurred, but Marshall took to Twitter to claim responsibility for what happened to Wardlow’s belongings.

“Boy, I wonder who broke into @RealWardlow car! #AEWDynamite @QualityTVAEW,” he wrote.

Marshall linked the Quality TV Twitter account. That account retweeted Marshall’s post and stated that the first episode of QTV will air next week on AEW Dynamite.

“Breaking News! QTV Episode 1….next week on #AEWDynamite @AEW,” they wrote.

