Backstage News On Randy Orton – Matt Hardy, Latest Update On Alicia Fox

– Fightful.com’s Patreon noted that plans were changed at the last minute for this week’s RAW segment with Randy Orton and Matt Hardy:

“The two had a match announced last week, which was changed the day of Raw. Going into Monday the plan had been a multi-segment match between the two before Vince McMahon called for a change.”

– Alicia Fox posted the following status update on Instagram:

“Happy Six months #recovery to me! ๐Ÿค˜๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ’• #speechless and still growing! Recovery and addiction challenge forms of #norm ๐Ÿง˜๐Ÿพโ€โ™‚๏ธ but whoโ€™s want to mature to โ€˜normalโ€™ anyway!? ๐Ÿ’“ keep EXPANDING (OK…. Now thatโ€™s a complete thought ๐Ÿฅฐ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿค”๐Ÿ’ญ)”