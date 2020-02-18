Backstage News On Randy Orton – Matt Hardy, Latest Update On Alicia Fox

– Fightful.com’s Patreon noted that plans were changed at the last minute for this week’s RAW segment with Randy Orton and Matt Hardy:

“The two had a match announced last week, which was changed the day of Raw. Going into Monday the plan had been a multi-segment match between the two before Vince McMahon called for a change.”

– Alicia Fox posted the following status update on Instagram:

“Happy Six months #recovery to me! 🤘🏾💕 #speechless and still growing! Recovery and addiction challenge forms of #norm 🧘🏾‍♂️ but who’s want to mature to ‘normal’ anyway!? 💓 keep EXPANDING (OK…. Now that’s a complete thought 🥰😂🤔💭)”