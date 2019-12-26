Backstage News On Randy Orton Staying With WWE

According to F4WOnline.com, Randy Orton was in talks with AEW but the two sides couldn’t agree on money. There is speculation that AEW didn’t offer Orton as much as what Chris Jericho was offered and Orton ultimately decided to sign a new five-year deal with WWE. Dave Meltzer noted the following:

“I’m sure that Randy Orton thought that he was deserving of a Chris Jericho-like contract probably because in his mind he’s a bigger star than Chris Jericho,” Meltzer said. “Tony Khan didn’t think he was as big of a star as Chris Jericho. There you go! That’s what happens!”