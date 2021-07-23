Backstage News On Randy Orton’s Absence From WWE TV

Randy Orton has not appeared on WWE RAW since the June 21st 2021 edition when he lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match to John Morrison.

Fightful Select is reporting that Orton has been on the company’s “disabled/inactive list” during his time away television but the actual reason for Orton’s absence is unknown. There are said to be no issues between WWE/Orton and the hope is that Orton will return for the August 2nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW.

WWE reportedly had creative plans for Orton and Matt Riddle for Summerslam but “the unforeseen circumstances of Orton’s absence required an audible be called.” Orton’s name has continued to be mentioned on television by Riddle during Orton’s time away.