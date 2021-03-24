Backstage News On Randy Orton’s Creative Input In His WWE Storylines

Randy Orton is set to battle Bray Wyatt’s Fiend at WrestleMania. Their storyline has included many twists and turns over recent months. Orton had his hand in the process as more than just a performer.

PWMania.com previously reported that Randy Orton is a locker room leader in WWE. Orton is now in a veteran position and he takes that responsibility seriously. He was even willing to start beef with Soulja Boy to defend WWE.

Orton also has a certain amount of creative input backstage, far more than others. We were told he “carries a lot of stroke in his storylines.”

A tenured member of the WWE creative team revealed that, “Orton doesn’t always get his way, but he has a lot of input.”

Orton is currently involved in a cryptic storyline with Bray Wyatt, and it turns out that some of those ideas came from The Viper himself.

Ed Kosky does most of the creative heavy lifting on the Raw brand. Both he and Bruce Prichard determine which pitches get to Vince McMahon.

Credit: RSN