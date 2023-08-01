Backstage News On Randy Orton’s WWE Status And Return

The WWE creative team reportedly has nothing planned for Randy Orton’s return, but the veteran Superstar is bulking up in preparation for his return to the ring.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Orton’s WWE return is expected to be announced in late June. People within WWE were saying “good things” about Orton’s status at the time, and he was always scheduled to return after WrestleMania 39, but “complications happened.” It was previously reported in late May that WWE had a target return date for Orton, and while no specific date was given, it was noted that it would not be this summer, but later this year. In addition, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle provided an upbeat update on Orton.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, as of this week, WWE creative sources note that The Viper had not been factored into plans at all.

Furthermore, Orton has yet to be medically cleared for in-ring training or action. According to sources, there has also been no extensive discussion about Orton’s future plans.

Doctors have reportedly told Orton that wrestling is not a good idea in the future, but he intends to return. Orton has resumed lifting, and he’s reportedly “huge” as a result. While Orton has resumed working out, he has not resumed bumping, and he will most likely be brought into the WWE Performance Center when he is ready.

Despite what doctors have said, Orton intends to return to the ring before his in-ring training resumes. However, it should be noted that a lower back fusion is uncommon among professional wrestlers and is uncharted territory for many in the industry.

According to a WWE source, Orton will not be appearing at SummerSlam this weekend, as he has not been included in any creative plans that they are aware of. If Orton is planning a return, WWE is keeping quiet about it.

Orton has not wrestled since the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown, and he had lower back fusion surgery in late 2022. In late November, his father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr., told fans that his son was “coming along” and would be back soon. It was reported at the time that Orton would be out of commission for an extended period of time, possibly until this year. Internal WWE rumblings about Orton began in mid-March, which was notable because there had been no formal internal discussion about Orton for quite some time. Randy Orton’s father then stated in May that Randy was training but was unsure if he would return to in-ring action. He also claimed that doctors advised Orton not to return to the ring. “Randy will do what Randy will do,” Cowboy stated.