Backstage News On Randy Orton’s WWE TV Return

PWInsider.com reports that WWE legend Randy Orton is expected to return to WWE television as early as next month and will likely join the company’s European tour as well, which is the lead-up to WrestleMania.

The report also mentioned that Orton is rumored to be heading into WrestleMania with Kevin Owens as his opponent since it was Owens who took Orton out of in-ring action with a piledriver. Orton has been on the shelf for six months, last competing in the WWE this past summer.

WrestleMania 41 will be held on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.