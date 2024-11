As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are close to a TV deal for Ring of Honor.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a lot of the undercard talent at the latest set of ROH television tapings were excited over the story, with the situation being described as a light at the end of the tunnel.

ROH’s rumored home will be TruTV and Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win was done to present him as the brand’s face during the TV negotiations.