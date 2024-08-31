Backstage News On Real Viewership Wednesday’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite Drew

As PWMania.com previously reported, this past Wednesday night’s post-AEW All In episode of Dynamite drew an average of 691,000 viewers.

Fightful Select reports that the show actually drew an average of 697,000 viewers and WBD issued an internal correction within the company and AEW, which mentioned that Neilsen times are sometimes off by a few minutes, especially those shows with overruns and that is what happened with Dynamite this week.

It was also noted on the report that WBD are not as sensitive to the overall viewership numbers as they are to how the shows rank on cable and Dynamite got the #1 spot this week in the P18-49 demo.