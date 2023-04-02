Backstage News On Real1’s (Enzo Amore) MLW Departure

Real1 (nZo, a.k.a. WWE’s Enzo Amore) was reportedly released by MLW due to various backstage issues.

As PWMania.com previously reported, MLW has parted ways with Real1, and he has since been removed from the MLW roster page. He was scheduled to face MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone on April 8 at the Battle Riot V event, but that match has been canceled.

In an update, Fightful Select reports MLW released Real1 as he reportedly refused much of the creative plans the company had booked for him. Real1 was apparently not interested in working with a number of MLW talents. In addition, he did not want to put over other MLW talent.

Real1 had been on a per-appearance basis with MLW for just over a year. He made his MLW War Chamber debut in November 2021, defeating Matt Cross, and has recently emerged as a top talent on the MLW television shows. Real1’s most recent MLW match was his Fatal 4 Way Dumpster Match victory over Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and Microman on February 4 at the MLW SuperFight tapings.

Real1, who worked as Enzo Amore during his time in the WWE, took to social media to comment on the situation:

HILARIOUS. I never signed a deal.

I had a hand shake. Do we want screen shots? I can just take ya to court — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 1, 2023

Actually, lol. Thanks for everything. I had fun. #MLW — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 1, 2023

MLW has not yet made an official announcement regarding the situation.

