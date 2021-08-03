Backstage News On Ric Flair’s Departure From WWE

It was previously reported that Ric Flair was granted a release from WWE after expressing frustration with “certain booking decisions” that were made. WWE officially confirmed the departure on Tuesday morning.

In an update on Flair, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“He had sent a message, I think it was a text message, but he had sent a message to Vince McMahon, and it was basically complaining about Charlotte’s booking, her situation. And now he’s gone. I’ve seen it said it was his decision to leave, and I just know from people who I know who are closer to this situation than I am that say that it was Vince’s decision.”

Meltzer also commented on Flair possibly signing with AEW and mentioned Flair’s friendship with AEW President Tony Khan.

Sting and Evil Uno from AEW reacted to the news that Flair was released from WWE: