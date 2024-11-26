Backstage News On Ricky Starks’ AEW Status

Ricky Starks will be staying put for AEW for just a while longer. Much has been said about his status, especially since AEW hasn’t used him since March. Starks is healthy and ready for usage.

Starks appeared backstage at AEW’s most recent pay-per-view event, Full Gear, on Saturday night, following a surprise appearance at the GCW event at The American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He appeared on the latest episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about his situation with AEW.

In that interview, Starks stated that he does not understand why he is not being used and referred to it as a’mindf**k.’ However, he does not feel penalized. For more information, please go here.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, AEW picked up his contract’s option year in the spring of 2024. This extends Starks’ deal until the spring or summer of 2025.

According to people they spoke with, Starks intended to test the open market before extending the arrangement. Starks is anticipated to join WWE once his contract with AEW expires, since the company is interested in him.