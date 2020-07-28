Backstage News On Ricky Starks Signing With AEW

AEW wrestler Ricky Starks didn’t hear his entrance music for his AEW debut until he came out for his match with Cody Rhodes last month, according to a report from Fightful. Starks’ match with Cody was said to have been a “tryout” of sorts.

Starks’ entrance song for his debut was created by Mikey Ruckus. The two did not collaborate on the song. Starks claims he wasn’t nervous about his match with Cody and believes he worked hard to get to where he is now. Following the match, he received a ton of praise from the AEW locker room.

According to reports, Taz is a big fan of Starks and wanted to bring him into his group with Brian Cage.