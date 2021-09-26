Backstage News On Riddick Moss’ Return To WWE TV

Riddick Moss, who had been out of action since the fall of 2020 with an ACL tear, made his return to WWE TV on Friday Night SmackDown during Baron Corbin’s new “Happy Talk” show segment by attacking Kevin Owens.

This kicked off Moss’ alliance with Corbin.

According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE had already assigned Moss to SmackDown before he got a look during a dark match in Knoxville last week.

While he was drafted to Raw last year, WWE felt that since he didn’t appear on TV after being drafted that they might as well start the alliance.