Backstage News On Riddick Moss’ Status With WWE, Top Most-Watched WWE Network Shows

– Riddick Moss is among some of the names who have “disappeared with the new normal,” according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. With that being said, it is not a sign that the company has given up on him. There is some talk that they are repackaging him.

Moss’ last appearance on RAW was April 4th when he lost the WWE 24/7 Championship to Mojo Rawley.

– Here are last week’s top 7 most-watched WWE Network shows:

1. WWE Untold: I Am The Game

2. Best Raw Matches of the Decade

3. Best Smackdown Matches of the Decade

4. Best of Money in the Bank

5. WrestleMania 36 (Night Two)

6. Stone Cold’s Hell Raising Memories

7. WWE Top 10: Wild WWE Headquarters Moments