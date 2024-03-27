Backstage News On Ridge Holland Announcing His “Retirement” From Wrestling

Ridge Holland announced on this week’s episode of WWE NXT that he is leaving wrestling “indefinitely.”

Holland has faced criticism in recent years for legitimately breaking Big E’s neck. When Holland “injured” NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, WWE created a storyline around the incident.

Fightful Select reports, “NXT sources have confirmed to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select that this is part of Holland’s current storyline and is not an official retirement. The story has been one that Holland has been motivated to do, with the former Brawling Brute being receptive to suggestions.”

Holland’s profile has been moved to WWE.com’s alumni section to promote his retirement.