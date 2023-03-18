Backstage News On Riho’s Online Harassment That Led To Her Leaving Twitter

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho was recently abused on social media, prompting her to delete her Twitter account earlier this week.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the online abuse is part of a concerted effort to target the former AEW Women’s Champion.

Following Riho’s return to AEW television, there was an increase in online attacks. Jay Dumont, a friend of several people in AEW and WWE, made an effort to cheer her up on social media. Dumont requested that people send Riho messages that would be placed in a card for her.

Individuals harassing Riho and others who decided to hate on her, on the other hand, held online meetings and organized a counter-effort to derail the happy cause. Because the harassers mixed in several hateful messages with the ones meant to cheer Riho up, Dumont was forced to end the project early. Then, another unidentified person went through each message, filtering out the hateful ones.

Riho was then given the positive messages and was said to be “grateful and emotional” about them. She later admitted that she had no idea she had such a large fan base.