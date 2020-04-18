Backstage News On Ring of Honor Paying Talent, Latest On Quest For Gold

Ring of Honor has paid all participants for the Quest for Gold tournament that was set to begin on April 24 before it was cancelled. According to PWInsider, ROH has paid all of its talents for the cancelled shows, including outside talent from other promotions. This payment extends to those who didn’t participate in the tournament as well. Ring of Honor has paid all staff, including the ring crew, in full for all scheduled dates.

All international talents that had been traveling to or had already arrived in Las Vegas for the cancelled PPV and TV tapings weeks ago were rushed back home to make sure they wouldn’t be stuck in the United States once travel restrictions were put into place.

Ring of Honor talent in the United States were given the choice of staying to tape promos and taking their original flights back, or getting an immediate flight home.

Here is the synopsis for ROH’s “Quest for Gold” event:

“An exciting new era in women’s wrestling in Ring of Honor is imminent.

To emphasize ROH’s commitment to women’s wrestling, a new Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship has been created. This title will replace the Women of Honor Title and carry the utmost prestige as only the best competitors will earn its gold.

The tournament to crown the inaugural champion begins with eight first-round matches at “Quest For Gold” on Friday, April 24 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. The tournament will feature talent from all over the world, including some new faces who have never competed in ROH.

“Quest For Gold” tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. ET for HonorClub members and Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. ET for the general public.”