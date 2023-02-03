Backstage News on ROH Returning to TV, Upcoming ROH Tapings Scheduled

ROH is reportedly planning to film their new TV show over the last weekend of February.

According to a new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling, wrestlers have been told that the tapings will take place in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. The tapings are expected to take place at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.

While not confirmed, these ROH tapings are expected to lead up to the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view on March 31.

Several AEW-contracted talents were signed as early as last spring with the intention of being used on ROH programming.

The return of ROH TV is expected to be officially announced soon.