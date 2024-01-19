Backstage News On ROH Supercard Of Honor Taking Place On WrestleMania Weekend

Fightful Select reports that the 2024 ROH Supercard of Honor PPV is set to take place on Friday, April 5th from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, similar to last year’s event that was held on the Friday prior to WrestleMania.

The Liacouras Center has a capacity of 10,000 fans, but ROH will most likely bring in less fans than that, like they have done in the previous years.

The report also mentions that as of this writing, neither the company nor its President, Tony Khan made any official announcements regarding the show.