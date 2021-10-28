Backstage News On ROH’s Future and Possible Issues With Talent

The future of ROH will reportedly focus on non-contracted indie talent once the company returns from their hiatus in April 2022 with Supercard of Honor.

As noted, ROH announced on Wednesday that after December’s Final Battle pay-per-view they will be going on a hiatus during the first quarter of 2022 so that they can “reimagine” the company and hopefully return with a fan-focused product in April with the Supercard of Honor event. They still have November TV tapings scheduled for Baltimore, and then Final Battle will be it until April 2022 as they have a venue booked for WrestleMania 38 Weekend in Dallas, presumably for Supercard of Honor. You can click here for the original report on ROH’s statement, and click here for the latest update on ROH talent releases, the status of the ROH TV show, and more. You can also click here for reactions from ROH wrestlers.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that if the promotion actually returns, the plan will be to “essentially be an indie promotion” where they book top talents that are available, on nights they have major shows and TV tapings. This would leave the promotion open to problems if a champion gets signed to another promotion.

We noted before how the weekly ROH TV show will continue to air. There is no truth to rumors on parent company Sinclair canceling the TV show, and at some point after the November TV taping footage is used up, the company will begin using archived footage for the weekly TV show, until they return in April.

Stay tuned for more on ROH, their November TV tapings and the December Final Battle pay-per-view.