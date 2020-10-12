Backstage News On ROH’s TV Tapings and How They’ve Created A “Bubble”

Ring of Honor will be holding another set of TV tapings later this week. According to Pwinsider, the company will be taping new episodes in Baltimore, Maryland at the end of the week.

The ROH talent is arriving in Baltimore today and they will begin COVID-19 testing protocols. The talent are expected to remain in their hotel rooms until they are supposed to be in the arena for their particular match or segment.

Following their matches being taped, the talent will be sent back to their hotel rooms as part of ROH’s protocols. It’s basically a “bubble” of sorts.