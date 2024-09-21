Backstage News On Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes Segment On WWE SmackDown

The Universal champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns squared off in this week’s WWE SmackDown episode. The segment was filmed on the Georgia Tech football field.

This came after Reigns helped Rhodes against The Bloodline the previous week. Next month, Reigns and Rhodes are set to join forces against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood.

Backstage details have been provided by PWInsider.com, which notes that it was filmed earlier this week at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium. It was produced by WWE NXT’s Senior Director of Content and Development, Jeremy Borash.

Borash, who is well-known for his work on such segments, has emerged as Triple H’s “doyen for on-location segments like this.” Rob Fee, the director of character development for WWE, was present as well.

Fee and Borash have recently been working together on various projects and segments like this.

You can check out the segment below: