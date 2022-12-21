Backstage News on Roman Reigns on RAW and NXT Stars Working WWE Main Event

– In recent months, several WWE NXT Superstars have received additional exposure as they have been brought to RAW to work WWE Main Event tapings. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are “very happy” with the buzz that the NXT wrestlers have generated while working the Main Event tapings. This applies to the buzz they’ve generated for themselves, as well as the WWE Main Event show in general.

NXT Superstars featured on WWE Main Event since early October include Axiom, Andre Chase, Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner (three times), Cameron Grimes, Duke Hudson (twice), Kiana James (three times), Wendy Choo, Xyon Quinn, JD McDonagh, Alba Fyre, Grayson Waller, Zoey Stark, Joe Gacy, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, Trick Williams, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance.

– For those wondering, Monday night’s WWE RAW backstage segment with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman was filmed at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on Friday during SmackDown. Reigns and Heyman did not attend this week’s show at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.