Backstage News on Roman Reigns Facing Sami Zayn

As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns will reportedly face Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th, 2023 in Montreal, Canada.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer wrote the following about the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of WrestleMania 39:

“This has been the planned main event for the show since probably October and certainly early November. The program getting so hot didn’t result in a change.”

In terms of why the US title is being defended inside the Chamber, Meltzer stated that “the feeling is that Reigns vs. Zayn is so hot it doesn’t matter what is on the rest of the show.” He went on to say that Zayn defeating Reigns “absolutely was not in the plans as of last week.”

WWE’s social media success has come from the Reigns/Zayn angle. As of Tuesday afternoon, the YouTube video of Zayn hitting Reigns with a steel chair had 2.2 million views.