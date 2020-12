Paul Heyman is reportedly writing most of the promos we’ve heard from Roman Reigns as of late. Heyman and Reigns have been working on-screen together for a few months now but Heyman is also coming up with much of Reigns’ promos, according to PWInsider.

Michael “PS” Hayes has also been very hands-on in Reigns’ creative process as of late. It was noted that Hayes has been personally producing Reigns’ big pay-per-view matches in recent months.