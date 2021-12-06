Backstage News On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Jerry Lawler and Kyle O’Reilly

– In regards to Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at the WWE Day 1 PPV, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “this is scheduled to be a multi-match series and this being one of the matches in the series.”

– According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Jerry Lawler’s current WWE contract was set to expire at the end of the year but the belief is that he signed a new deal. It’s unknown how long the new contract is for.

– With Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE contract expiring, fans have been wondering about Roderick Strong’s status with WWE. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Strong signed a new deal with WWE earlier this year. Strong retained his cruiserweight title against Joe Gacy at the WWE NXT WarGames PPV.