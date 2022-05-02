Backstage News On Plans For Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE is reportedly saving the singles match between Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a bigger event.

WrestleMania Backlash will see Reigns and McIntyre lock up in the big six-man, with The Bloodline taking on McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, and there’s no word yet on when the McIntyre vs. Reigns match will happen, but Wrestling Observer Radio reports that it is in the plans, with the title on the line.

Reigns and McIntyre have fought at WWE live events and in dark main events, but WWE wants to do the big title bout between the two at a “bigger event” as officials see this as a major match.

WWE has Hell In a Cell in June, and then Money In the Bank plus SummerSlam in July. They could also save the match for Clash at The Castle in September, but that seems like too much of a delay. McIntyre has noted in recent interviews that he’d like to challenge for the title at the big Clash at The Castle event, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Stay tuned for more on plans for McIntyre and Reigns.