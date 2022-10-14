Backstage News on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s Creative Input

Earlier this year, current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and longtime friend Shayna Baszler apparently created their own storyline segment.

Rousey and Natalya feuded earlier this year on a program that also featured Baszler, who was teaming with Natalya at the time. Rousey has a camera team following her around to record her “Ronda On The Road” digital series, and a piece was filmed on Friday, June 24 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX, before SmackDown. Natalya dressed up as Rousey for a segment on SmackDown that night to hype their title bout at Money In The Bank on July 2.

The segment, which can be seen below, included Rousey and Baszler discussing Baszler’s relationship with Natalya, with Baszler explaining that she had to keep out of things owing to their success in the women’s tag team division. Baszler promised to be there for Rousey, but she couldn’t because she needed to make money. On the May 27 SmackDown, Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez beat Baszler and Natalya.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the segment was created entirely by Rousey and Baszler, with no input from the WWE creative team.

It was also stated that there were no plans to acknowledge the history between Baszler and Rousey on WWE TV at the time, other than a brief reference on commentary.

Although the report noted that the segment was released via the WWE On FOX Twitter account, the segment was initially posted on Rousey’s Instagram page with the WWE On FOX account just reposting the video, giving Rousey credit.

“luckily I have a crew filming or even I wouldn’t have believed this @qosbaszler #RondaOnTheRoad @nodnbproductions,” Rousey captioned the video.

On the September 9 episode of SmackDown, Baszler and Rousey had words before Baszler congratulated Rousey on becoming the new #1 contender to Liv Morgan, which led to Rousey regaining the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules last weekend. This segment took place following Baszler’s loss to Morgan at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3, where Rousey stated that she understands Baszler doesn’t like to lose, but the only thing better than winning is revenge. Rousey then instructed Baszler to contact her when she is ready to break some bones and take over the show with her.

WWE previously released a video of Baszler assisting Rousey in her WrestleMania 38 match against Charlotte Flair. There is no indication on whether Rousey and Baszler will work together in the future, but the September 9 SmackDown segment fueled the speculation.

The following are the aforementioned posts: