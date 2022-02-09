Backstage News On Ronda Rousey Being Bitter and WWE Officials Getting Involved

WWE officials reportedly “had to talk” with Ronda Rousey after her RAW return promo last Monday night, which came two nights after her big return at the Royal Rumble.

While Rousey interacted with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last Monday night, the promo led to some negative criticism from fans. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey had to be pulled to the side backstage so that officials could talk to her about the promo.

Rousey is reportedly bitter with the WWE fans for turning on her during her first run, something she has hinted at since being back. It was noted that she was “very, very bitter” coming back to WWE, and that wasn’t a good look as she is being portrayed as a babyface.

It appears the talk at RAW did some good as Rousey’s promo on SmackDown was seen as an improvement for the most part. Rousey also interacted with fans on her way to the ring at SmackDown.

As noted, SmackDown saw Rousey pick SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to be her WrestleMania 38 opponent.

Stay tuned for more.