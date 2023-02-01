Backstage News on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status and Natalya’s Return

Ronda Rousey is set for WWE WrestleMania 39.

Rousey did not compete in the Royal Rumble and has not appeared on SmackDown since December 30, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair. Due to her absence, there has been much speculation about her WWE future, but word now is that she is returning to the storylines.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Rousey will be reintroduced into the storylines for her WrestleMania 39 plans next month.

Rousey is expected to return in late February, according to the latest information. There is no word on who Rousey will face at WrestleMania, if Shayna Baszler will be there, or if she will wrestle at Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 18.

In other news, Natalya will be back on the road for WWE this week, working the SmackDown brand.

Natalya made her in-ring return last Saturday night at the Royal Rumble after being sidelined since November due to surgery for a broken nose. She entered the Women’s Royal Rumble at #11 and lasted just over 3 minutes before being eliminated as the fifth elimination by Damage CTRL. In The Rumble, Natalya did not eliminate any other Superstars.