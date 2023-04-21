Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following WrestleMania 39

Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE television since winning the Women’s Tag Team Showcase match with Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 39. The plan for Rousey and Baszler to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Titles is “on hold” for the time being, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

Regarding Rousey’s current status, she is still out with a broken forearm and is not yet ready to return.

Meltzer wrote the following about why Rousey competed in WrestleMania 39 while injured:

“It was noted to us that her mentality regarding the injury was basically ‘F*** it,’ she’s doing Wrestlemania no matter what, basically because of her mentality from both herself and her mom regarding competing in real sports while injured.”