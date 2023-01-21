Backstage News on Royal Rumble Surprises, Ronda Rousey, and the Women’s Division

WWE officials recently held a series of meetings to discuss the Royal Rumble.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, while several veterans have approached WWE about making Rumble appearances, WWE is leaning away from that in some cases in favor of “non-traditional surprises.”

WWE creative writers and producers have been seeking pitches for such a thing despite their uncertainty about what that meant. Officials were adamant in 2022 that no WWE NXT Superstars would be used, but it remains to be seen whether that has changed with Chief Content Officer Triple H.

It was previously reported that WWE had plans for Ronda Rousey to work The Rumble, but it was unclear whether this meant she would compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match or another match, possibly a rematch with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Now, according to a new report on Rousey, she wasn’t actually scheduled for the Rumble event when she lost the title to Flair. Plans can always change, but until December, Rousey was scheduled to work a singles match at The Rumble.

WWE is said to be “very confident” in their women’s roster after last year’s call-ups and hires, and how this will play into the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. WWE had to call in several veterans in 2022 due to a depleted roster as a result of mass releases.

A recent report on how WWE feels about their planned Rumble surprises can be found by clicking here.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. The current card is as follows:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, 18 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight