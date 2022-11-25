Backstage News on Rumors Regarding WWE Money in the Bank and LA Knight

According to reports, false rumors are circulating about WWE Money in The Bank.

A social media page recently reported that WWE officials are debating whether or not to remove the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event from the 2023 schedule, with the men’s and women’s MITB Ladder Matches scheduled for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. LA Knight is also said to be the current favorite to win the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

In an update, Fightful Select reported that several WWE sources say the schedule change is not impossible, but it has not yet crossed their desks.

It was also stated that the rumor about Knight being the favorite to win Money in the Bank is false. A WWE source scoffed at the rumor and dismissed it, while also praising Knight, who is currently feuding with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown.

“I like LA Knight, but we don’t even have definitive plans across the board for months down the line, much less next year’s Money in the Bank. If we wanted it on him so bad, it wouldn’t have been hard to take Theory’s to put on him. I’ve never heard him discussed in the same conversation as Money in the Bank. Not that it couldn’t happen, because he’s a great performer, but it’s not been discussed,” the source said.