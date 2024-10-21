Backstage News On Samantha Irvin Announcing Her WWE Departure

Samantha Irvin announced that her tenure as RAW ring announcer was coming to an end. According to WrestleVotes, Irvin’s departure “has genuinely shocked a lot of people” backstage at tonight’s RAW.

According to Fightful.com, sources in WWE and AEW believe Samantha will be offered a position with AEW.

One WWE employee told Fightful that Samantha “was a presence that made the work day better.”

People within WWE were said to be surprised by Irvin’s departure because she had not informed everyone prior to her announcement, while others reportedly expected Samantha to leave WWE at some point after her fiance Ricochet joined AEW.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Lilian Garcia, a former WWE ring announcer, was seen backstage at RAW in Philadelphia. A fan took a picture with Lilian outside the arena, but it’s unclear whether Lilian will replace Samantha for the time being.

I just met @LilianGarcia at Wells Fargo Center for #WWERaw, what a complete shock and she is just the nicest person ever! pic.twitter.com/IAZJwOwIKM — Chris (@SensesPunk) October 21, 2024

Ricochet also stated in a post via Twitter/X, “Haha, she’s not coming to AEW. You can all rest easy. 😂”