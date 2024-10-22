Backstage News On Samantha Irvin’s Decision To Leave WWE

Ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced her departure prior to this week’s edition of WWE RAW. Lilian Garcia returned to WWE as Samantha’s replacement for the RAW broadcast.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Irvin resigned from her position, and it is believed that WWE was informed of her decision earlier on Monday.

Irvin then revealed on Twitter/X that she had actually notified WWE of her decision months ago. Irvin was not actually released.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained why Irvin decided to leave the company.

“She (Samantha Irvin)’s actually been thinking about it (leaving WWE) for a year. — She wants to get more involved with her music. It was just something she had been talking about for a long, long time and finally pulled the trigger on it… It’s not like planning on going to AEW, not saying 100 per cent that she won’t go. Ricochet actually tweeted that she’s not going and it’s not her intention to go there.”