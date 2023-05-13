Backstage News On Sami Zayn Heading To Saudi Arabia And Why He Never Went Before

Sami Zayn’s status for the WWE Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia is all but guaranteed after Friday night’s WWE SmackDown.

At the PLE, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be Zayn’s and Kevin Owens’ opponents as they defend the WWE World Tag Team Titles.

Fans have speculated online that Zayn skipped previous events in the region is because of political reasons, but now that Saudi Arabia and Syria are attempting to mend their working relations, Zayn has made up his mind to attend. According to Twitter insider @BoozerRasslin, that is not entirely true.

Boozer stated that Zayn’s absence from earlier Saudi performances had nothing to do with his “political status” and was instead more related to the campaigns he was involved in. According to Boozer, this was “resolved years ago.” Boozer added that Zayn had chosen not to go, but things have changed now.

Boozer was referring to the Sami For Syria campaign. The charity event raises funds to deliver life-saving medical care to Syria’s conflict-affected regions.

Check out Zayn’s tweet below for more details on the campaign.